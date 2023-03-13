Who's Hiring?
Amarillo woman receives temporary restraining order, accused of practicing midwifery without license

A temporary restraining order was placed on a woman, prohibiting her from practicing midwifery without a license and from representing herself as a licensed midwife to the public.(Source: Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A temporary restraining order was placed on a woman, prohibiting her from practicing midwifery without a license and from representing herself as a licensed midwife to the public.

According to officials, court documents show that Leah Hernandez had been practicing midwifery negligently and without a license here in Amarillo.

Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum signed the restraining order on Wednesday, March 8.

Hernandez’ hearing is scheduled for March 21.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation would like to remind the public that it is illegal for anyone to practice midwifery without being licensed as a midwife, certified nurse-midwife, or physician.

If anyone has information that anyone, including Leah Hernandez, is practicing midwifery without a license in Texas, please file a complaint with TDLR here.

