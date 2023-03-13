Who's Hiring?
7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants

Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for other victims.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - At least seven of eight people killed when two boats capsized in shallow but turbulent surf off the San Diego coast were Mexican migrants, Mexican officials said Monday.

Preliminary identification was based on records found with people’s bodies when they were recovered, the Mexican consulate in San Diego said in a news release. The nationality of the eighth person was unknown.

The consulate didn’t provide ages, genders or other information about the people killed in one of the deadliest maritime migrant smuggling operations off U.S. waters. Rescue authorities have said all were adults.

A Spanish-speaking woman who called 911 said she was among eight people on a vessel that reached shore and that 15 people were on another boat that overturned. Authorities found two capsized boats in shallow water amid thick fog late Saturday.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for remains on Sunday. Survivors may have escaped on land, including the woman who called 911. Authorities did not know her whereabouts.

The Border Patrol reports hundreds of known smuggling attempts each year on the California coast. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego, on Monday warned against the perilous trip.

“People planning to cross the border into the United States, either by land or sea, should know that human smugglers will take advantage of their need in order to obtain illicit money, distorting reality, creating false expectations, and exposing them to high-risk conditions where they may lose their lives,” he said.

