Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M tops Texas A&M-Kingsville in first round of March Madness

West Texas A&M tops Texas A&M-Kingsville in first round of March Madness
By Preston Moore
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Buffs defended their home court today with a 78-56 victory over #8 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville.

After a slow start, WT eventually caught fire and never looked back. They started the game 2/16 from the field.

With nine minutes left in the first half, the Buffs took an 18-15 lead. They never trailed for the remainder of the ballgame.

WT led an extremely balanced attack with Julius Brown, Damion Thornton, Zach Toussaint, Larry Wise, Addison Wallace and Ryland Holt all finishing the game in double figures.

They’ll face off against #4 seed Angelo State tomorrow in the regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tune into the Weekend Edition at 10:00 p.m. for highlights and check back on newschannel10.com for the full recap.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
Carson Wilson
Randall County jury sentences man to 24 years in prison for child sex crimes
A Borger man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a...
‘Time to reflect on his actions’: Borger man sentenced 60 years for aggravated assault on officer
TSA’s baggage scanners down at Rick Husband Airport
TSA’s baggage scanners down at Rick Husband Airport
Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.
Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes

Latest News

West Texas A&M tops Texas A&M-Kingsville in first round of March Madness
West Texas A&M tops Texas A&M-Kingsville in first round of March Madness
Childress falls to Hitchcock in state championship
Childress falls to Hitchcock in state championship
The Childress Bobcats boys basketball team fell to the Hitchcock Bulldogs today 68-45.
Childress falls to Hitchcock in state championship
West Plains beats Hamilton in matchup at Hodgetown.
West Plains takes Hodgetown matchup with Hamilton