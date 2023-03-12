West Texas A&M tops Texas A&M-Kingsville in first round of March Madness

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Buffs defended their home court today with a 78-56 victory over #8 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville.

After a slow start, WT eventually caught fire and never looked back. They started the game 2/16 from the field.

With nine minutes left in the first half, the Buffs took an 18-15 lead. They never trailed for the remainder of the ballgame.

WT led an extremely balanced attack with Julius Brown, Damion Thornton, Zach Toussaint, Larry Wise, Addison Wallace and Ryland Holt all finishing the game in double figures.

They’ll face off against #4 seed Angelo State tomorrow in the regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tune into the Weekend Edition at 10:00 p.m. for highlights and check back on newschannel10.com for the full recap.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.