Small Rain Chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain chances and temperatures go up and down the next few days. Clouds will come and go on Sunday with rain chances increasing, particularly across the northern parts of the region, later in the day. In the cool air behind the front even some light snow is possible after dark with no impact. Temperatures are cooler than average for the first part of the week before spiking near 80 degrees on Wednesday. The highest rain chance is on Thursday as temperature drop again late week. Most of the day on Friday and Saturday will be in the 40s.

