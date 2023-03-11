Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Plains takes Hodgetown matchup with Hamilton

West Plains beats Hamilton in matchup at Hodgetown.
West Plains beats Hamilton in matchup at Hodgetown.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randy Keller Memorial Tournament continued on Friday at Hodgetown.

The West Plains Wolves got their chance to take the field that the Amarillo Sod Poodles call home and certainly left their mark on the diamond.

The Wolves got off to an early lead and coasted to an 11-2 victory over Hamilton. It was the Wolves second win of the day, as they beat Amarillo High earlier in the day by a final score of 10-8.

It was an especially special night for West Plains star Bryton Bertram, who blasted a two-run homer over the left field wall.

West Plains’ next game comes on Saturday against Tascosa as the Randy Keller Memorial Tournament wraps up.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A Borger man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a...
‘Time to reflect on his actions’: Borger man sentenced 60 years for aggravated assault on officer
Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.
Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes

Latest News

Texico girls basketball team captures state title.
Texico Lady Wolverines take home 12th state title in school history
Tascosa soccer star Liz Watson signs national letter of intent.
Tascosa soccer star Liz Watson signs with Sterling College
The Randall Raiders boys basketball team fell to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy at the...
Randall Raiders fall in first state semifinal appearance
If you missed todays interviews with Wayne Parker, Justin Hefley and on the Sports Drive, you...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Wayne Parker, Justin Hefley and Mike Roden