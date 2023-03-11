West Plains takes Hodgetown matchup with Hamilton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randy Keller Memorial Tournament continued on Friday at Hodgetown.

The West Plains Wolves got their chance to take the field that the Amarillo Sod Poodles call home and certainly left their mark on the diamond.

The Wolves got off to an early lead and coasted to an 11-2 victory over Hamilton. It was the Wolves second win of the day, as they beat Amarillo High earlier in the day by a final score of 10-8.

It was an especially special night for West Plains star Bryton Bertram, who blasted a two-run homer over the left field wall.

West Plains’ next game comes on Saturday against Tascosa as the Randy Keller Memorial Tournament wraps up.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.