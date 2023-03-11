Who's Hiring?
Texico Lady Wolverines take home 12th state title in school history

Texico girls basketball team captures state title.
Texico girls basketball team captures state title.
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texico Lady Wolverines girls basketball team won the 2A state championship in Albuquerque on Friday, 44-30.

It’s the 12th state title in program history for the Texico girls basketball team. They handled the Escalante Lobos with ease, coasting to a 44-30 victory.

Emma Wahlen (12 points) and Catelyn Breshears (10 points and three steals) led the way to victory for Texico with Maya Holman getting it done on defense with a team-high four steals.

“I’ve always wanted to be here and I finally got it.” Texico point guard Catelyn Breshears said after the game. “Even though I didn’t have the best game that I wanted, everybody else stepped up and played really well.”

“It’s just bringing tradition back to Texico.” Texico head coach Jaylyn Cook said of her team’s victory. “Just so proud of the senior leadership that we had. The kids buying in. Just so thankful that we can bring a blue trophy back to Texico.”

