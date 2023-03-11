Who's Hiring?
Tascosa soccer star Liz Watson signs with Sterling College

By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa Lady Rebels soccer star Liz Watson signed her national letter of intent to join Sterling College on Friday afternoon.

Watson is the first Lady Rebels soccer player to sign on to play in college since 2019.

“When I went for my official visit, everyone was really welcoming.” Watson said. “The team was really nice, they just welcomed me in.”

Tascosa soccer just wrapped up the team’s best regular season in over 10 years as they look towards the playoffs.

The bi-district round starts on March 23rd. Stick with NewsChannel10 for updates on the soccer playoff schedule for local teams once available.

