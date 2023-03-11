Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A Borger man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a...
‘Time to reflect on his actions’: Borger man sentenced 60 years for aggravated assault on officer
Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.
Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes

Latest News

File - From left to right, Madeleine Moreau, of France (silver medallist, 139.34 points);...
Pat McCormick, 4-time Olympic diving champion, dies at 92
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
TSA’s baggage scanners down at Rick Husband Airport
TSA’s baggage scanners down at Rick Husband Airport
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession