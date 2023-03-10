AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We have a windy start to the weekend. South winds will gust over 35 miles per hour through Friday evening under mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday a west wind will increase through the afternoon and be sustained at 25-35 miles per hour with gusts over 45 miles per hour. Expect mostly sunny skies but blowing dust will be a problem especially in the afternoon. Saturday will be a warm day ahead of a southward moving cold front with highs in the mid-70s. Not as windy and slightly cooler on Sunday with highs near 60. Temperatures jump up and down next week with highs in the 70s and 40s with a very small rain chance on Tuesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.