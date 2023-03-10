Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

TxDot shutting off water in Dumas on Monday for fire hydrant relocation

TxDot will be shutting off water services in parts of downtown Dumas for the relocation of a...
TxDot will be shutting off water services in parts of downtown Dumas for the relocation of a fire hydrant.(KOSA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - TxDot will be shutting off water services in parts of downtown Dumas for the relocation of a fire hydrant.

The department says it will be moving a fire hydrant in order for the 287 Highway improvement project to continue.

The water will be turned off on Monday March 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Businesses on the road between East 6th and 7th streets will be impacted.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A Borger man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a...
‘Time to reflect on his actions’: Borger man sentenced 60 years for aggravated assault on officer
Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.
Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes

Latest News

Borger Fire Department is mourning the passing of Lieutenant Kirk.
Memorial Service being held for Borger Fire Department Lieutenant
Southwest Airlines is adding a direct flight to Houston at the Rick Husband Amarillo...
Southwest Airlines adds direct flight to Houston at Amarillo airport
The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event.
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport host TSA PreCheck enrollment event
Don Harrington Discovery Center
Discovery Center offering spring break camp