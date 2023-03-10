TxDot shutting off water in Dumas on Monday for fire hydrant relocation
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - TxDot will be shutting off water services in parts of downtown Dumas for the relocation of a fire hydrant.
The department says it will be moving a fire hydrant in order for the 287 Highway improvement project to continue.
The water will be turned off on Monday March 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Businesses on the road between East 6th and 7th streets will be impacted.
