TSA's baggage scanners down at Rick Husband Airport
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is warning the public about TSA’s baggage scanners being down.

They advise if possible, to check your bags for flights tonight, as they are having to check every bag taken through security by hand, causing possible delays and long check-in lines.

If you are not carrying on a bag, you will be able to get through security much faster.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

