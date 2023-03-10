‘Time to reflect on his actions’: Borger man sentenced 60 years for aggravated assault on officer

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison today for first degree felony of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

According to the Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney, on Thursday March 9, the jury sentenced 29-year-old Alex Hernandez Orona to 60 years in prison, concurrent with 25 years for the third degree felony of evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

On July 7, 2022, Orona was arrested by a Carson County Deputy after a 30-minute chase involving six deputy vehicles.

The pursuit began on U.S. Hwy 60 just east of Panhandle, when Orona refused to pull over for a traffic violation.

Instead of stopping for the speeding violation, Orona made a u-turn on the highway, and sped away into oncoming traffic.

The chase continued down county roads, across the 6666 Ranch and onto state highway 207.

The high-speed chase ended after deputies forced Orona into the barrow ditch approximately 10 miles north of Panhandle.

“I believe this case spotlights the effectiveness of our criminal justice system here in Carson County,” said Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry. “When an individual deserves a break, he usually gets one. When a career criminal like Orona deserves a 60-year sentence, he gets one as well. I hope his sentence will send a message to all those just like him - the lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

Three of the four deputies who were involved in the chase, testified.

One of the deputies said, Orona rammed his patrol vehicle in an attempt to escape back onto highway 207. He said he could have easily avoided the impact, but took he hits to protect innocent vehicles on the highway.

After the jury convicted Orona of the two offenses, the State presented evidence that Orona is a convicted felon and sent to prison on two separate occasions.

The prior convictions enhanced the punishment range for both felony counts to 25 to 99 years, or life.

“Like the crazy heifer out in the pasture busting through fences and charging at people just trying to get her corralled, this defendant got culled from the herd today,” said Inman, District Attorney. “While it might not be the same as getting shipped off to the meat packing plant, 60 years is a sufficient sentence for him to have time to reflect on his actions in trying to run over a cop.”

