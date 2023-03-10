Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center prepares students for emergency response

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students from TTUHSC came together to diagnose, treat, and care for role-playing volunteers during a disaster day simulation today.

The event simulates the wildfire that burned close to TTUHSC on March 18, 2018.

Students got the chance to practice teamwork, assessment, reasoning, and decision-making skills while learning to respond to a mass casualty event.

The student teams cycled through several activity stations: triage, basic life-saving, team lift skills, and ambulance bus stations and an equine rescue station.

“The horse fell over in a trailer that had gotten flipped over and we all had to know our roles and responsibilities to be able to get that horse out of the trailer safely,” said Baylee Lavender, TTUHSC student.

The disaster day simulation allowed students to understand their roles and responsibilities if a disaster ever occurred.

“I was really excited about the horse situation because I’ve never done anything like that before,” said Lavender.

