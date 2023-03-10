Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas man held on $150k bond on kidnapping woman for years

According to court records, Segura kidnapped the victim, held her in the trailer and then...
According to court records, Segura kidnapped the victim, held her in the trailer and then threatened to kill her.
By KTRK STAFF
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for four years inside a mobile home.

Abraham Segura, 42, is facing kidnapping charges and is being held at the Harris County jail on a $150, 000 bond.

“I would like to defend myself because the story is like one side,” said Segura during his first court appearance Thursday.

The hearing officer then had to explain the setting was not the right setting for his defense. Probable cause was already found as the state laid out the allegations.

During the hearing, the state stated the exits of the trailer were blocked as well as burglar bars on the window and three handguns were found.

In trying to gain entry, firefighters had to use power tools to cut through the bars “after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.”

According to court records, Segura kidnapped the victim, held her in the trailer and then threatened to kill her.

While multiple cameras are mounted on the home, it is unclear how the woman was able to get away.

Segura, a barber and tattoo artist, was in disagreement with the claims and asked more than once if he could tell his side.

Instead, he got a court-appointed attorney, a $150,000 bond and house arrest if he’s able to post it.

Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV via CNN NEWSOURCE. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A Borger man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a...
‘Time to reflect on his actions’: Borger man sentenced 60 years for aggravated assault on officer
Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.
Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes

Latest News

Multiple crews have responded to a grass fire east of Boys Ranch area.
Multiple crews working on grass fire at east Boys Ranch area
Carson Wilson
Randall County jury sentences man to 24 years in prison for child sex crimes
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Southwest Airlines is adding a direct flight to Houston at the Rick Husband Amarillo...
Southwest Airlines adds direct flight to Houston at Amarillo airport