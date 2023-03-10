Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Wayne Parker, Justin Hefley and Mike Roden

If you missed todays interviews with Wayne Parker, Justin Hefley and on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed todays interviews with Wayne Parker, Justin Hefley and on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Wayne Parker, Childress Boys Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Parker about their great win yesterday and their huge game coming up tomorrow and more!

Justin Hefley, Amarillo ISD, Assistant Athletic Director:

We chat with Justin Hefley about the Randy Keller Memorial Tournament, how it all came together and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike Roden, while he’s in San Antonio covering the state tournament for our local teams and more!

