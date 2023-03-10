Southwest Airlines adds direct flight to Houston at Amarillo airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest Airlines is adding a direct flight to Houston at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport in October.

A press release said beginning Oct. 8, the Amarillo airport will offer non-stop flights on Sundays to and from Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport.

“We are proud of the continued partnership with Southwest Airlines and excited for the nonstop flight from Amarillo to Houston,” said Jason Harrison, president and CEO of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. “This returning service will not only help our community get into south Texas for personal and business travel but will allow our businesses an easy and efficient way to get to many destinations in both the Western and Southwestern United States and Mexico for business development and economic development growth efforts.”

Officials said Southwest Flight 3459 will leave Amarillo at 3:40 p.m. and arrive in Houston at 5:30 p.m. Southwest Flight 2793 will leave Houston at 1:10 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 2:55 p.m.

“Southwest Airlines’ partnership with the Amarillo community is a testament to Southwest’s trust in our local leaders and the citizens of Amarillo who fly. Southwest understands that our community is growing and continually responds positively with new flights like the return of this one to Houston,” said Michael Conner, Director of Aviation for Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport. “I know the community will take advantage of this great opportunity and support the future of air service here in Amarillo.”

Southwest currently has direct flights in Amarillo for Dallas Love, Denver International Airport, Austin Bergstrom International Airport, and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport.

“Southwest Airlines continues to show its commitment to Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle by providing a variety of options for travelers,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The return of Houston to the ever-expanding list of destinations for Amarillo travelers is another example of this commitment. As Amarillo continues to grow and prosper, the city needs an array of options for business and personal travel. Southwest Airlines – as it has for decades - is helping Amarillo meet this need.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.