Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport host TSA PreCheck enrollment event

The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event.

Travelers will be able to enroll at the airport from March 13 to March 24. The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

The release says the enrollment process is quick, convenient and even faster when the application is completed online.

The in-person enrollment requires that applicants provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78. If approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days.

The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

To enroll, click here.

For more information, click here.

