Randall takes down Amarillo High in battle at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and Amarillo High Sandies faced off at Hodgetown on Thursday.

The game is part of the Randy Keller Memorial Tournament which will run from March 3rd to March 5th throughout Amarillo and Canyon.

The Randall Raiders jumped on the Sandies in the first inning and never looked back. Some plate disciple helped the Raiders draw a number of walks in the early part of the game which set up Randall’s loaded lineup to drive in the runs. Mason Gilbert was the star of the inning with a triple down the right field line that drove in three runs. Oral Roberts commit Kole Dudding also had a big inning with two hits and one RBI. One of those hits was a bunt that Dudding smartly dropped down with the Sandies infield playing back to load up the bases.

Randall’s next game come at noon on Friday in a home matchup with Hamilton while Amarillo High will play at the same time on their homefield against West Plains.

