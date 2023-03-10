Who's Hiring?
Randall Raiders fall in first state semifinal appearance

The Randall Raiders boys basketball team fell to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy at the...
The Randall Raiders boys basketball team fell to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy at the Alamodome on Friday 67 to 47.(Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders boys basketball team fell to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy at the Alamodome on Friday 67 to 47.

TThe game puts an end to a historic season for Randall, making he state torunament in boys basketball for the first time in school history.

Oak Cliff Fiath Family Acadey, the reigning 4A state champions and number one ranked team in the state, got off to an early lead and never looked back.

Randall star junior KJ Thomas had a big game despie the loss, looking to carry Randall with 33 points in the contest.

The Raiders are expected to have all but one starter return next season and are poised for another stellar season under head coach Leslie Broadhurst who will be entering his 36th year with the school.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

