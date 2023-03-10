Randall County jury sentences man to 24 years in prison for child sex crimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for child sex crimes in Randall County.

On Thursday, a Randall County jury found Carson Wilson guilty of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to the Randall County District Attorney.

Wilson was then sentenced to 16 years in prison on the sexual assault charge and eight years on the indecency with a child charge. The two sentences will run consecutively.

“We are thankful that the Randall County jury joined our office in our belief that Wilson was a threat to our community and needed to be placed in prison to protect others. This case exemplifies our efforts as a community to hold sexual predators responsible,” said District Attorney Robert Love.

In 2021, Wilson sexually assaulted and strangled a 15-year-old girl. She reported it immediately to friends, family, and law enforcement. She then went to the hospital for a sexual assault exam.

During the trial, the jury listened to the victim, and experts testified about Wilson’s DNA that was found during the exam.

In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Lacy Miller told the jury that the victim had done everything that they ask children to do in these situations, which is to tell an adult of what is going on.

The jury found Wilson guilty in less than one hour. During the punishment, further evidence revealed that Wilson had a history of sexual relations with younger women whom he also engaged in forceful behavior including strangulation.

More evidence showed that Wilson also violated his bond restrictions by having contact with other children.

On July 24, 2022, Wilson was arrested for Criminal Mischief and False Report to Induce Emergency Response when he called Randall County officials about having difficulties with personal issues.

