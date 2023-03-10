Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Multiple crews working on grass fire at east Boys Ranch area

Multiple crews have responded to a grass fire east of Boys Ranch area.
Multiple crews have responded to a grass fire east of Boys Ranch area.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews have responded to a grass fire east of Boys Ranch area.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Services, structure units were called due to structures being threatened.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the fire is 20 acres and 0% contained.

Potter County Fire and Oldham County Fire have responded to the grass fire.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A Borger man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a...
‘Time to reflect on his actions’: Borger man sentenced 60 years for aggravated assault on officer
Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.
Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes

Latest News

Carson Wilson
Randall County jury sentences man to 24 years in prison for child sex crimes
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Southwest Airlines is adding a direct flight to Houston at the Rick Husband Amarillo...
Southwest Airlines adds direct flight to Houston at Amarillo airport
According to court records, Segura kidnapped the victim, held her in the trailer and then...
Texas man held on $150k bond on kidnapping woman for years