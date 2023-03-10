Multiple crews working on grass fire at east Boys Ranch area

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews have responded to a grass fire east of Boys Ranch area.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Services, structure units were called due to structures being threatened.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the fire is 20 acres and 0% contained.

Potter County Fire and Oldham County Fire have responded to the grass fire.

