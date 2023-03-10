Multiple crews working on grass fire at east Boys Ranch area
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews have responded to a grass fire east of Boys Ranch area.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Services, structure units were called due to structures being threatened.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the fire is 20 acres and 0% contained.
Potter County Fire and Oldham County Fire have responded to the grass fire.
