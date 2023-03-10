Who's Hiring?
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect

Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
Note written by suspect Anthony McRae(Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS))
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is sharing several updates including notes written by the suspect regarding the shooting that occurred on campus on Feb. 13.

Note by suspect MSU gunman
Note by suspect MSU gunman(Michigan State University Police)
The Michigan State University Police Department shared the handwritten note found with the MSU...
The Michigan State University Police Department shared the handwritten note found with the MSU shooter and additional updates on the shooting that killed three students and injured five others on the East Lansing campus on Feb. 13.(MSU Police)

Timeline of homicide suspect Anthony McRae being on campus

The department’s preliminary investigation findings has detailed a timeline for Anthony McRae’s presence on campus the evening of February 13, 2023:

  • 8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911
  • 8:20 p.m. – Officers entered Berkey Hall
  • 8:24 p.m. – McRae entered the Union
  • 8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union
  • 8:26 p.m. – McRae exited the Union and left campus
  • 8:27 p.m. – Officers arrived at the Union
  • 8:30 p.m. – First emergency alert notification sent
  • 8:31 p.m. – Second emergency alert notification sent
  • 11:18 p.m. – Photo of suspect shared on MSU DPPS social media
  • 11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing
  • 11:49 p.m. – Officers approach McRae and he shoots himself

As part of the ongoing investigation, McRae’s route once he left campus is still being reviewed and finalized by law enforcement.

9-1-1 calls received

From Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, and between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., Ingham County 9-1-1 received 2,100 phone calls, with 1,450 being 9-1-1 calls. This is the equivalent of 2.5 days’ worth of calls for the dispatch center – within a 5-hour period.

Additionally, there were 3,136 radio “push to talks” by police officers on the primary shared radio dispatch talk group used by MSU Police and Public Safety and the East Lansing Police Department. A “push to talk” is every time an officer or dispatcher pushes the button to transmit on their two-way radio.

Please see below a campus map with each individual 9-1-1 call categorized by the hour in which residents made calls to dispatch.

911 map
911 map(Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS))

