Memorial Service being held for Borger Fire Department Lieutenant

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A memorial service is being held for Borger Fire Department Lt. Cory Kirk next week.

The service will be on Tuesday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church.

“All are invited to help celebrate Cory’s life. The family would love to hear your stories about Cory, and the impact he had on the community,” the Borger Fire Department Facebook Post said.

An Obituary posted by Burgin Funeral Home says, Cory was a firefighter with the Borger Fire Department for the past 15 years.

He was also a master mechanic, a welder, and an inventor. He loved to build things, work on cars, do metal work, and play paintball.

But his favorite thing to do was to run in to burning buildings, as being a firefighter was his passion.

