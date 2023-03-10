Who's Hiring?
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Welcome Sanders, 46.
Welcome Sanders, 46.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CONTENT WARNING: Contains descriptions of criminal charges that may be disturbing to some readers.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Welcome Sanders, 46, is currently awaiting trial at the Lubbock County Detention Center after being indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child following his arrest in 2019.

According to the warrant provided by the Lubbock District Attorney’s Office, deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant for Sanders based on the following charges:

  • Four counts of sexual assault of a child for penetration of a sexual organ, intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire or knowingly engage in sexual contact by touching the genitals of a child younger than 14-17 years of age from the years 2014 to 2018.
  • Three counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact for engaging in sexual contact by touching the genitals of a child under the age of 14, and by causing said child to touch Sanders’ genitals in incidents ranging from 2014-2018.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 years of age by intentionally or knowingly causing contact with the sexual organ of a child and for causing the child to touch Sanders’ genitals in May 2014.

Sanders is being held on a combined $325,000 bond. Aggravated sexual assault is a 1st-degree felony, and if convicted Sanders faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

