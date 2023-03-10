Little of this, little of that

As we head into Friday, conditions are set up for a typical spring-like day. Winds will turn out of the south/southwest today, setting up partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions. 60°s and 70°s will be expected with the winds being stout around 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 30 at times. For Saturday, winds will whip up more out of the southwest, around 30+ mph for most of the region, and pairing that with warmer weather, fire danger will be a concern. That being said, early Saturday evening, a cold front will push through the region, dropping temperatures and winds come Sunday. Sunday night into Monday some scattered showers could pop up for some.

Don’t forget to spring forward Saturday night into Sunday as Daylight Saving Time begins!

