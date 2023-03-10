GOOD NEWS: Boys Ranch students state bound for various culinary categories

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Something good is cooking at Boys Ranch High School, the students learn and advance with culinary skills, of course, but this is also a competitive program.

“We started our culinary program about seven years ago at Boys Ranch. And we a couple of years after that, as an amazing donor that built our kitchen for us that pay for our kitchen to be built,” said Kat Lytle, Culinary Arts Instructor at Boys Ranch High School.

Several students are bound for the state competition in various categories.

“Main dish, a side dish and the desert and we have an hour to do that and we prep once a week for it and just get ready for it and then they judge us on the taste, presentation,” says Grant Blackwell, State bound culinary student.

Similar to some cooking competition shows on TV, there is a mystery basket category, there’s even a category strictly for pastries.

“You have 20 minutes to decide when it makes you have to think a home menu item, let’s say vegetables, starch,” said John Bartz, Competing in the mystery basket event.

“I mean, we’d love for our kids to be able to go find a job in the food industry. But you know, I mean, my main goal is that whenever kids leave my classes that they’ll be able to cook for themselves provide for themselves, not rely on fast food all the time,” continued Lytle.

Some even want to open up a restaurant of their own, in the future.

“I want to become a sous chef somewhere after working there for a little while I want to open my own restaurant,” said Spencer White, Competing in the state cup cake competition.

For others, seeing their family and friends enjoy their food is just as great.

“I do have a passion for cooking. Just when you ever like make a dessert or something and you pass it out to your friends or your family. It’s just seeing their smile when they get it’s just, it’s just a great feeling. It’s nothing like it in the world,” continues Blackwell.

Learning the culinary skills that might help them with careers in the future is great, but maybe a state title would be icing on the cake.

