Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

GOOD NEWS: Boys Ranch students state bound for various culinary categories

By Dave Oliver and Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Something good is cooking at Boys Ranch High School, the students learn and advance with culinary skills, of course, but this is also a competitive program.

“We started our culinary program about seven years ago at Boys Ranch. And we a couple of years after that, as an amazing donor that built our kitchen for us that pay for our kitchen to be built,” said Kat Lytle, Culinary Arts Instructor at Boys Ranch High School.

Several students are bound for the state competition in various categories.

“Main dish, a side dish and the desert and we have an hour to do that and we prep once a week for it and just get ready for it and then they judge us on the taste, presentation,” says Grant Blackwell, State bound culinary student.

Similar to some cooking competition shows on TV, there is a mystery basket category, there’s even a category strictly for pastries.

“You have 20 minutes to decide when it makes you have to think a home menu item, let’s say vegetables, starch,” said John Bartz, Competing in the mystery basket event.

“I mean, we’d love for our kids to be able to go find a job in the food industry. But you know, I mean, my main goal is that whenever kids leave my classes that they’ll be able to cook for themselves provide for themselves, not rely on fast food all the time,” continued Lytle.

Some even want to open up a restaurant of their own, in the future.

“I want to become a sous chef somewhere after working there for a little while I want to open my own restaurant,” said Spencer White, Competing in the state cup cake competition.

For others, seeing their family and friends enjoy their food is just as great.

“I do have a passion for cooking. Just when you ever like make a dessert or something and you pass it out to your friends or your family. It’s just seeing their smile when they get it’s just, it’s just a great feeling. It’s nothing like it in the world,” continues Blackwell.

Learning the culinary skills that might help them with careers in the future is great, but maybe a state title would be icing on the cake.

That’s some good news, I’m Doppler Dave for NewsChannel10.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared
Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.
Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes
‘Calf Fries,’ Amarillo Sod Poodles’ new alternate identity
‘Calf Fries,’ Amarillo Sod Poodles’ new alternate identity
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate

Latest News

2021 shows increased number of STDs
Randall and Potter county seeing differences in STD rates
A Borger man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a...
‘Time to reflect on his actions’: Borger man sentenced 60 years for aggravated assault on officer
Student Campaign Leads to New Translation Options on WTAMU’s Website
Student campaign leads to new translation options on WT website
One of the nation’s most prestigious art museums is creating a pipeline to the Panhandle.
Amarillo Museum of Art partners with Amon Carter Museum