Discovery Center offering spring break camp

Don Harrington Discovery Center
Don Harrington Discovery Center(Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a spring break camp next week.

Children will be able to “explore the world” at the Spring Break Camp: ‘Round the World with demonstrations, science experiments, and crafts.

The spring break camp is Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, and is for ages three years old through fourth grade.

For details on prices and registration, click here.

