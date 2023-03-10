Discovery Center offering spring break camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a spring break camp next week.

Children will be able to “explore the world” at the Spring Break Camp: ‘Round the World with demonstrations, science experiments, and crafts.

The spring break camp is Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, and is for ages three years old through fourth grade.

For details on prices and registration, click here.

