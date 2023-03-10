Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say

Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after they stole a fire hydrant, according to police. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after stealing a fire hydrant, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about people stealing a fire hydrant in front of a Regions Bank.

Responding officers noticed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fire hydrant in the truck, along with a firearm and drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Officials estimate the cost to replace the fire hydrant to be at least $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A Borger man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a...
‘Time to reflect on his actions’: Borger man sentenced 60 years for aggravated assault on officer
Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.
Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have an updated hepatitis B testing...
Adults should get tested for hepatitis B at least once, CDC recommends
The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event.
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport host TSA PreCheck enrollment event
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession