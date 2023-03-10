Who's Hiring?
Big Temperature Swings

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures head up into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s, dependent on a cold front moving south. Cooler temperatures north and warmer south. By Monday, with a small chance of rain, highs will be in the 40s. By Wednesday highs will be near 80 again, before falling back into the 40s again on Thursday, again with a small chance of rain.

