Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting 101 Hiking program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be hosting a 101 Hiking program.

The event will be on March 11, at 9 a.m.

The program will cover what to expect on the trails, what to bring on hikes, and what to stay away from in a short orientation followed by a short hike.

The program happens every month and is included with a Wildcat Bluff Membership, Wildcat Bluff add on through The Discovery Center.

For regular admission it will be $4 for adults and $3 for children over three and adults over 60.

It is recommended to wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.

