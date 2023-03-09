Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M sweeps three-game series with Midwestern State

By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 23 West Texas A&M women’s softball team finished off the series sweep of Midwestern State on Wednesday.

The team won the first game of the series on Tuesday and followed that up the next day by taking two more in a doubleheader with the Lady Mustangs. In total, the Lady Buffs outscored Midwestern State 27-2 over the course of the three games to improve to 18-3 on the season.

Madison Johnson was one of the top players of the series for the Lady Buffs. The star shortstop finished the series batting .500 with 4 RBIs, driving in at least one run in each of the three games of the series.

The series sweep was a huge bounce back after suffering their first series loss of the season against UT - Tyler this past weekend. Now, the Lady Buffs head out to Denton for a three-game series with Texas Women’s.

