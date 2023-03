AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the warrant for a man who was wanted has been cleared.

The Fugitive of the Week was 21-year-old Ladontrae Daeshon Williams, who was wanted for bond surrender evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in Potter County.

The warrant for Williams’ has been cleared.

Ladontrae Daeshon Williams (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

