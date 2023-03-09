Who's Hiring?
Warm Start To The Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a few chilly days temperatures warm up into the weekend. Early Thursday some fog is possible to start the day, mainly the eastern half of the Panhandle. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with a very small chance of a few raindrops along the Oklahoma border. High climb into the 60s through Friday, then jump to near 80 on Saturday. Highs jump up and down through next week.

