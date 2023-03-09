Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship claims with a student.

According to a statement from Tulia ISD, on March 3, the District received a report about an employee who may have been “engaging in unprofessional and improper conduct relations” with a Tulia High School student.

The district began an investigation into the report and informed law enforcement of the claims.

Due to protocols, the employee has been placed on paid leave while the allegations are being investigated.

In accordance with state and federal law, and out of respect for the privacy of the parties involved, the District will not disclose confidential information of the persons involved or details concerning the matter.

For the full statement, check the link below:

