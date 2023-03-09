Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship claims with a student.
According to a statement from Tulia ISD, on March 3, the District received a report about an employee who may have been “engaging in unprofessional and improper conduct relations” with a Tulia High School student.
The district began an investigation into the report and informed law enforcement of the claims.
Due to protocols, the employee has been placed on paid leave while the allegations are being investigated.
