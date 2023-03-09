Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams steps down
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech’s Mark Adams is stepping down as the team’s men’s basketball coach.
Adams was suspended earlier this week over what the university described as a racially insensitive remark during a one-on-one coaching session with a player.
Adams went 27-10 in his first year with the Red Raiders, but that was followed by a disappointing 16-15 record this season with the team expected to his the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.
