Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body

Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Iowa authorities say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.

KCRG reports Trevor Dean is accused of beating his significant other so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment last month to give her a surprise.

Authorities said when the girlfriend arrived, Dean began punching her in the face and the body. The girl suffered broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

Dean recorded a portion of the incident where a video showed the girl on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air, police said.

The criminal complaint stated that Dean asked a friend to help him dispose of the girl’s body because he thought she had died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or release her condition but said Dean was arrested and facing charges that include willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared
Borger Fire Department is mourning the passing of Lieutenant Kirk.
Borger Fire Department mourns passing of Lieutenant
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
‘Calf Fries,’ Amarillo Sod Poodles’ new alternate identity
‘Calf Fries,’ Amarillo Sod Poodles’ new alternate identity

Latest News

Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
FILE - House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during...
Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be hosting a 101 Hiking program.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting 101 Hiking program
Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense