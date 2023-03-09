Still A Bit Of Fog, Warmer Weekend

Most areas are clearing nicely today, but some persistent fog continues to plague the NE part of our area. The fog and clouds may keep temps in the 40s in that area while the rest of the region warms well into the 60s with light winds. Tonight we will experience temperatures dropping back near freezing, but tomorrow should turn out mild with highs in the 60s most area. The wind will be on the increase tomorrow as well with gusts over 35mph likely. Sunday will also be windy, but much warmer and dry with highs near 80. Wildfire danger will be on the rise, especially late in the weekend.

