SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randon Johnson, Josh Prock, and Tony Ensor

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Randy Johnson, Josh Prock and Tony Ensor on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Randon Johnson, Amarillo High Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Johnson about the Randy Keller Tournament that started today, their upcoming game at Hodgetown and more.

Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Prock about their upcoming game against Angelo State University and more!

Tony Ensor, President/GM of the Amarillo Sod Poodles:

We chat with Tony Ensor about the Sod Poodles’ new alternate identity, with new color scheme and more!

