Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ school assembly that included student drag performance

Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, anonymous video obtained by CBS13, CNN)
By Ashley Sharp, KOVR
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KOVR) – A student performance at a California school assembly has stirred debate.

Students from Pleasant Grove High School’s LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.

The assembly – meant to showcase different cultures and backgrounds – was mandatory for students. But some parents said their children were uncomfortable and should have been allowed to leave.

Those parents also said school leaders did not make it known ahead of time that students would be performing in drag at the assembly.

“They were not transparent, and it [the assembly] was mandatory,” mom Heidi, who did not provide her last name, said.

Video from the assembly shows clips of the four-minute-long performance, showing students dancing in drag.

Amy, another mom who did not provide her last name, said the performance made her son uncomfortable.

“My son said to me, he said, ‘Mom, I’m just going to put my head down.’ I texted him back and said you can leave if you are not comfortable, and he said that they were not allowed to,” she said.

School district leaders said in a statement that “all performances at the multicultural assembly were approved by school staff and administration.”

Amy said she feels it is her right as a parent to decide when her son is exposed to certain things.

However, not everyone thinks the performance was inappropriate. Beverly Kearney with Sacramento’s Love is Love movement said she sees nothing wrong with it.

“While one parent may take offense to it, what about that parent whose kid for the first time got the chance to be who they are?” Kearney said.

Kearney argues every child deserves to see themselves represented.

“It sends a message to kids that who they are is valid, it’s important, it matters. That there is nothing wrong with them,” she said.

At the center of the debate is whether performing in drag sexualized the students who chose to perform.

“When you are sexualizing kids under the umbrella of inclusivity, that is where it draws a line,” Heidi said.

But others say there’s nothing sexual about it.

“I’ve seen far more sexualized performances by high school dance teams, and they are wearing far less clothing than the drag performers were,” Kearney said.

In a statement, the Elk Grove Unified School District said the show was “held in full compliance with student codes of conduct and existing requirements for on-campus events.”

The district went on to say, “The primary responsibility for a student’s attire resides with the student and families. The school district and individual schools are responsible for seeing that student attire does not interfere with the health or safety of any student and that student attire does not contribute to a hostile or intimidating atmosphere for any student.”

Copyright 2023 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Borger Fire Department is mourning the passing of Lieutenant Kirk.
Borger Fire Department mourns passing of Lieutenant
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Bell County SO: Temple man arrested after removing organ from victim
Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Borger woman dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912
Amarillo company finds 'alternative' for patients suffering from sleep apnea
Amarillo company ‘offers alternative’ for patients suffering with sleep apnea

Latest News

A Yeti sidekick cooler is among the items being recalled.
Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed in drive-by shooting investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes won’t fly with GOP
Peter Starostecki and his kids Sadie, center, and Jo Jo, pose behind their car with the vanity...
Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates
Ladontrae Daeshon Williams
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared