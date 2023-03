Local Baseball Teams to Play in Keller Memorial Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Teams from the Amarillo and Canyon Independent School Districts are competing in the Randy Keller Memorial Baseball Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Games will be played at high school fields as well as Hodgetown, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Ticket prices for games at Hodgetown are $7 for adults and $5 for students for the entire day. The games being played at various high schools are free to the public.

The Tournament is sponsored annually by the Randy Keller Foundation.

Thursday, March 9 GAME SITE 10:00 a.m. Palo Duro vs Hereford Hodgetown 12:00 p.m. Amarillo High vs Canyon Amarillo High 12:00 p.m. Caprock vs Randall Randall High 1:00 p.m. Tascosa vs Dumas Hodgetown 1:00 p.m. Perryton vs Hamilton Tascosa High 1:00 p.m. Palo Duro vs West Plains Palo Duro High 4:00 p.m. Amarillo High vs Randall Hodgetown 4:00 p.m. Tascosa vs Perryton Tascosa High 4:00 p.m. Caprock vs West Plains Caprock High 7:00 p.m. Canyon vs Hamilton Hodgetown

Friday, March 10 GAME SITE 12:00 p.m. Amarillo High vs West Plains Amarillo High 12:00 p.m. Tascosa vs Canyon Tascosa High 12:00 p.m. Caprock vs Hereford Caprock High 12:00 p.m. Palo Duro vs Dumas Palo Duro High 12:00 p.m. Randall vs Hamilton Randall High 3:00 p.m. Amarillo High vs Hereford Amarillo High 3:00 p.m. Tascosa vs Randall Tascosa High 3:00 p.m. Palo Duro vs Canyon Palo Duro High 6:30 p.m. Hamilton vs West Plains Hodgetown

Saturday, March 11 GAME SITE 12:00 p.m. Amarillo High vs Dumas Amarillo HIgh 12:00 p.m. Tascosa vs West Plains Tascosa High 12:00 p.m. Caprock vs Canyon Caprock High 12:00 p.m. Hamilton vs Hereford Palo Duro High 12:00 p.m. Randall vs Palo Duro Randall High 3:00 p.m. Amarillo High vs Perryton Amarillo High 3:00 p.m. Tascosa vs Hereford Tascosa High 3:00 p.m. Hamilton vs Dumas Caprock High 6:30 p.m. Perryton vs Caprock Hodgetown

