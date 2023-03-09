Lake Meredith to undergo prescribed burns starting this week

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Fire managers are conducting prescribed burns at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area starting this week.

A press release said the multiple burns, extending to about 2,800 acres, will be at the North end of the park in the following areas:

North Canyon: 1,610 acres

Triangle: 162 acres

Stilling Basin: 207 acres

South Canyon: 528 acres

Fritch Fortress: 50 acres

Sanford Yake: 370 acres

The burns are expected to be finished by May 31.

The firefighters will conduct the burns safely and be aware of weather, fuel (vegetation) moisture, and availability of firefighters and equipment.

The prescribed burns will help reduce the amount of area that can burn during a wildfire. This will help minimize the risk to the public and communities near Lake Meredith.

The amount of moisture received within the last six months has caused an above average growth of grass, which has caused concern.

The prescribed burns will be conducted by the National Park Service, Fritch Volunteer Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department, Crutch Ranch Volunteer Fire Department, Amarillo Fire Department, Potter County Volunteer Fire Department, and Randall County Volunteer Fire Department.

During the prescribed burn, some areas of the park may be closed to the public.

Travelers should use caution when smoke is present by driving slow and turning on their headlights.

