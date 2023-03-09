Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.

The HPISD boards voted unanimously to keep programs as is throughout the remainder of the school year.

At the end of the year, they will come together again to re-evaluate and discuss plans moving forward.

The robotics program, one act play, speech and debate, and UIL programs will continue under other staffing.

An estimated 80 individuals, from Hornet alum, current students, parents, and teachers attended the meeting, with many speaking in hopes of keeping programs like robotics, speech and debate, and theater at Highland Park.

Last week student and parents stated some UIL elective classes were removed from class schedule plans, teachers also stated they were told their programs were ending after the 2022-2023 school year.

Highland Parks Superintendent stated the districts overall enrollment is up 13 students, having 782 currently. Hannon said there has been a significant decline since 20220 in students.

