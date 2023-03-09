Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Highland Park ISD board meeting discussed and voted on program changes

Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.
Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.(Amarillo Highland Park ISD)
By Nicole Williams and Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highland Park ISD’s School board discussed and voted on program changes at a board meeting.

The HPISD boards voted unanimously to keep programs as is throughout the remainder of the school year.

At the end of the year, they will come together again to re-evaluate and discuss plans moving forward.

The robotics program, one act play, speech and debate, and UIL programs will continue under other staffing.

An estimated 80 individuals, from Hornet alum, current students, parents, and teachers attended the meeting, with many speaking in hopes of keeping programs like robotics, speech and debate, and theater at Highland Park.

Last week student and parents stated some UIL elective classes were removed from class schedule plans, teachers also stated they were told their programs were ending after the 2022-2023 school year.

Highland Parks Superintendent stated the districts overall enrollment is up 13 students, having 782 currently. Hannon said there has been a significant decline since 20220 in students.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal on I-40 fm 1912
Borger woman dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 near FM 1912
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
New in Amarillo: Scooters, Yuki Town and Charlee's
New in Amarillo: Eats and drinks to satisfy your cravings
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
A Hereford resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch...
Hereford resident wins $5 million from scratch ticket prize

Latest News

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting an event for toddlers this Friday.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting event for toddlers
The Amarillo Symphony has announced its 100th anniversary Centennial Season for September 2023...
Amarillo Symphony announces 100th anniversary Centennial Season
The Bridge is celebrating 10 years of Heroes and Legends with Texas Panhandle Legend, Zach...
Reservations available for Heroes and Legends event with NFL legend Zach Thomas