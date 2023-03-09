Harlem Globetrotters star Mia Castaneda plays in front of hometown fans at the Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harlem Globetrotters came to town on Wednesday night with one special star taking the court.

To Globetrotters fans across the world, she’s simply known as Ice.

Here in the Texas panhandle, she’s known as former Hereford star and Texas Tech player Mia Castaneda.

“The feelings have been super overwhelming.” Castaneda said of playing at the Amarillo Civic Center, a 45-minute drive from her former high school. “I just can’t even explain it in words. Being back home. There’s a lot. It being International Women’s Day, that’s super cool. Then, today is my mom’s eleven-month anniversary for her passing. So, it’s really important that I get to be here and be in front of everybody and all my loved ones.”

Castaneda started playing for the Globetrotters this season after spending some time playing professionally in Mexico. Wednesday’s action gave her the oppurtunity to play in front of her hometown fans for the first time as a Globetrotter.

“Since I got back on tour, I’ve had people sending me pictures of getting their jerseys and receiving them.” Castaneda said of the support she’s had from her fans both here in Texas and in other parts of the world. “I know when I walk out there here in a second it’s going to be full of #15 jerseys. It’s cool because mine is the blue one so it’s really easy to pick out.”

Castaneda is part of the largest group of women on the Globetrotters roster in the team’s history. In establishing herself as part of that group, she’s making a huge impact on young girls across the country including right here in Texas.

