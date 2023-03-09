Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast

Who's Hiring?
By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Temperatures will be mild as we approach the weekend, but the wind will be making a come back as well. We expect a cool and fairly calm night as we dip to near freezing, but highs tomorrow should reach back into the mid 60s. A southerly wind will kick up, however, and will likely gust over 35mph. Warmer air will arrive Saturday with a mixture of 70s and low 80s for our region, but SW winds will likely gust to 40mph. The dry wind will necessitate caution concerning wildfire danger until a front moves in late in the day and helps to bring the wind down a bit.

