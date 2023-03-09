Who's Hiring?
Clouds, warmth and what not

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
As we head into Thursday, temperatures are expected to be a little cooler than originally thought. This is thanks in part to more cloud cover and light northerly winds throughout the day. Some patchy fog will be possible before sunrise, but should clear relatively quickly. Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, temperatures are warming into the upper-60°s by Friday, and close to 80° by Saturday with breezy winds. In terms of rain chances, there’s a small shot for Saturday night, and perhaps better chances coming Monday.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time begins Saturday night! Get ready for late sunsets!

