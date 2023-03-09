Childress Bobcats headed to state championship

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Childress Bobcats have moved onto the state championships winning 69-48, winning against Lytle Pirates.

This is Childress’s third state tournament in program history, the last time being 2015, and the first time dating back to 1944.

Childress will play for the State Championship against Hitchcock at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Childress Bobcats win, moving onto the state championship. (KFDA)

