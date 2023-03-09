Center for Advancement hosts free computer classes for women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In partnership with Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, The Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr. Center For Advancement is offering free computer classes for women, starting this month.

Not only will these women be learning computer basics, but also Microsoft office skills to help them get a job.

If they complete the 7 week course, these women can walk away with a computer of their own.

We spoke to the Center for Advancement’s resource coordinator on why they decided on computer classes as a way to help women, and her response made a great point.

“You really cant do anything these days, everything is computer based. So if you don’t have access to a computer, if you don’t have access to the internet, you’re just so handicapped; you’re just very limited,” said Kim Lester, Resource Coordinator for The Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr. Center For Advancement.

The classes begin on March 24th through the beginning of May and will be held on Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Courses will include:

Fundamentals of Computer Function

Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Internet Usage

Cyber Security

Job Searches and Applications

“There are so many women out there who believe that they don’t have any more choices. They may be at that age where they feel that they’re too old to get some sort of education or to be able to level up in their position, and that really isn’t the case,” says Michelle Sales, Outreach Advisor, Sharing Hope Ministries.

Sales says it is important since it is something we use in our everyday lives and so many people still don’t have that knowledge.

The driving force behind a course like this came from one of the ministry’s very own.

“We had one woman that she was offered a job, but she couldn’t take that job if she didn’t have computer access from her home. There’s so much remote working these days, it’s just an integral skill to have in today’s age,” says Lester.

Space is limited for the computer classes, but Lester says the Center For Advancement is making sure every women interested has an opportunity.

To register, contact The Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr. Center For Advancement at (806) 658-7803 or email here.

