Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

