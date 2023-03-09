Who's Hiring?
Amigos grocery stores set to host annual Mis Quince Expo Event

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Amarillo, Texas (KFDA) - All four Amigos grocery stores in Texas will be hosting their annual Mis Quince Expo event.

The Mis Quince Expo is an event where guests can explore cakes, catering, dresses and nearly anything else they’ll need for quinceañera celebrations.

Guests will be able to sample food from several different stations as well as see different party ideas.

They will also be able to speak with local DJs and dressmakers to find he perfect fit for their celebration.

The expo will run at each location on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Below are the Amigos locations:

  • 112 N. University, Lubbock, Texas 79415
  • 2403 N. Columbia Ave, Plainview, Texas 79072
  • 520 N. 25 Mile Ave, Hereford, Texas 79045
  • 3300 I-40 East, Amarillo, Texas 79103

