Amarillo Museum of Art partners with Amon Carter Museum

One of the nation’s most prestigious art museums is creating a pipeline to the Panhandle.
By Kelsey Davis
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the nation’s most prestigious art museums is creating a pipeline to the Panhandle.

Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum of American Art is partnering with three Texas museums, one of which is the Amarillo Museum of Art.

“The Amon Carter Museum of Art is a part of the Art Bridges Cohort program. Art Bridges’ mission is to bring American art out of storage and get it out and in view to smaller museums like us,” said Alex Gregory, Curator of Art for AMoA.

The joint effort will display shared collections and exhibitions over the next few years. The Amon Carter Museum displays many works devoted to the celebration of American creativity.

“The Amon Carter has an incredible collection and so it’s nice that we’re gonna be able to take some of those things that out residents and people in our community will otherwise not have the ability to see.” said Gregory.

The first exhibition: ‘Native Impressions: In Our Own Words’ will take place on December 16, and run through March 17, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

